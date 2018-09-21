Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW) Holdings Reduced by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 86.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,281 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 194,298 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LOW. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Loop Capital set a $130.00 price objective on Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.78.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $116.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.36 and a 1-year high of $116.86. The firm has a market cap of $93.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.40.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.05. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 71.96% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 24th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 43.74%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, Director Lisa W. Wardell acquired 273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $107.72 per share, for a total transaction of $29,407.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,407.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Marshall A. Croom sold 15,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $1,803,388.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,231,776.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It offers a line of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. The company provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, tools and hardware, appliances, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, paint, millwork, flooring, and kitchens, as well as outdoor power equipment.

Read More: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.