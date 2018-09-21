LivePerson, Inc. (LPSN) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 15.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 702,631 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 93,049 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in LivePerson were worth $14,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of LivePerson in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of LivePerson in the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of LivePerson in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LivePerson in the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of LivePerson in the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LivePerson stock opened at $26.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -433.33 and a beta of 1.10. LivePerson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.80 and a fifty-two week high of $27.40.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $61.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.46 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.34%. LivePerson’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. research analysts expect that LivePerson, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other LivePerson news, insider Eran Vanounou sold 6,875 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total transaction of $154,068.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,275. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daryl Carlough sold 1,493 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $33,144.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,018.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,368 shares of company stock valued at $427,313. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LPSN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of LivePerson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of LivePerson to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of LivePerson from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

