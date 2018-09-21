Lithia Motors Inc (LAD) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) by 167.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,547 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LAD. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in Lithia Motors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Lithia Motors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $303,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 4,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period.

In other news, insider Chris Holzshu purchased 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $82.23 per share, with a total value of $102,787.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 35,862 shares in the company, valued at $2,948,932.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. North purchased 1,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $84.91 per share, with a total value of $99,769.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 15,481 shares in the company, valued at $1,314,491.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LAD opened at $84.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Lithia Motors Inc has a one year low of $78.85 and a one year high of $127.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.58.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by ($0.42). Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Lithia Motors Inc will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 14th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 13.83%.

Several research firms recently commented on LAD. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $126.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Buckingham Research cut their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $129.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Lithia Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.57.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

