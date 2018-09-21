Linde (LIN) PT Set at €180.00 by Commerzbank

Commerzbank set a €180.00 ($209.30) price objective on Linde (ETR:LIN) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €217.00 ($252.33) price objective on Linde and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Baader Bank set a €242.50 ($281.98) price objective on Linde and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Societe Generale set a €225.00 ($261.63) price objective on Linde and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. UBS Group set a €225.00 ($261.63) price objective on Linde and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €245.00 ($284.88) price objective on Linde and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Linde presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €200.08 ($232.65).

Shares of ETR:LIN traded up €2.50 ($2.91) during trading on Thursday, hitting €179.25 ($208.43). The company had a trading volume of 93,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,282. Linde has a one year low of €150.10 ($174.53) and a one year high of €199.40 ($231.86).

Linde Aktiengesellschaft operates as a gases and engineering company worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Gases and Engineering. The Gases division offers a range of compressed and liquefied gases, and chemicals for use in steel and glass production, chemical and food processing, environmental protection, welding, and electronics industries, as well as in the energy sector.

