LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA Purchases New Stake in WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Div Fd (DFE)

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Div Fd (BMV:DFE) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 8,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Div Fd by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 850,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,434,000 after acquiring an additional 25,537 shares during the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Div Fd during the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Div Fd during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,129,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Div Fd by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Div Fd by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 472,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,034,000 after buying an additional 75,650 shares in the last quarter.

DFE opened at $65.97 on Friday. WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Div Fd has a fifty-two week low of $1,100.50 and a fifty-two week high of $1,462.50.

