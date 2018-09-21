LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA Buys Shares of 51,056 iShares Currency Hedged MSCI United Kingdom ETF (HEWU)

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 51,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,000. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI United Kingdom ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA owned 5.37% of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI United Kingdom ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the second quarter valued at $416,000.

Shares of HEWU opened at $23.71 on Friday. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a one year low of $22.21 and a one year high of $25.54.

Featured Article: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI United Kingdom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI United Kingdom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.