Leggett & Platt, Inc. (LEG) Holdings Trimmed by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 68,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,469 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $3,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Investors Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the first quarter valued at about $138,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Signition LP bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Leggett & Platt stock opened at $46.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.84. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a one year low of $39.57 and a one year high of $51.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 27.73% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 24th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 21st. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

LEG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

In related news, insider Matthew C. Flanigan sold 29,248 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $1,289,544.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 115,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,072,069.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew C. Flanigan sold 15,672 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $720,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,351,686. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

