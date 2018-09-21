Legal & General Group Plc Cuts Position in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,521 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 45,031 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond were worth $5,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,909,818 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $317,003,000 after purchasing an additional 3,478,265 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,431,514 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $155,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,924 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 329.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 699,235 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $13,931,000 after purchasing an additional 536,288 shares during the period. Towle & Co. grew its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,809,040 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,045,000 after purchasing an additional 472,860 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,254,983 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,006,000 after purchasing an additional 400,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBBY opened at $19.13 on Friday. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.52 and a 1 year high of $24.74. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 27th. The retailer reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. Bed Bath & Beyond had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.51%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BBBY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Wedbush set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.71.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, insider Eugene A. Castagna sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $520,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 124,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,585,746.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

