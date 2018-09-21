LeaCoin (LEA) One Day Volume Tops $1.00

LeaCoin (CURRENCY:LEA) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 21st. One LeaCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. LeaCoin has a total market cap of $26,499.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of LeaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LeaCoin has traded down 48.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000571 BTC.

I0Coin (I0C) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000074 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Machinecoin (MAC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000719 BTC.

SixEleven (611) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000145 BTC.

LeaCoin Coin Profile

LeaCoin (CRYPTO:LEA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 30th, 2015. LeaCoin’s total supply is 392,674,046 coins. LeaCoin’s official Twitter account is @LeaCoin

Buying and Selling LeaCoin

LeaCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LeaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LeaCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LeaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

