LCNB (LCNB) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “LCNB Corp. is a financial holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, LCNB National Bank and Dakin Insurance Agency, Inc., is engaged in the commercial banking and insurance agency businesses. Headquartered in Lebanon, Ohio, the Bank is a full service community bank offering a range of commercial and personal banking services. In addition, the company provides safe deposit boxes, night depositories, U.S. savings bonds, travelers’ checks, money orders, cashier’s checks, bank-by-mail, automated teller machines (ATMs), cash and transaction services, debit cards, wire transfers, electronic funds transfer, utility bill collections, notary public services, personal computer based cash management services, telephone banking, and Internet banking services for individuals and businesses. Further, LCNB, through its subsidiary, Dakin Insurance Agency, Inc., engages in insurance agency businesses. It involves in the sale and servicing of personal and commercial insurance products, and annuity products. “

Get LCNB alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LCNB. ValuEngine raised LCNB from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. BidaskClub cut LCNB from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 25th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of LCNB in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st.

Shares of LCNB stock opened at $18.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. LCNB has a 52 week low of $17.93 and a 52 week high of $22.84. The company has a market capitalization of $248.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.29.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $14.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.45 million. LCNB had a net margin of 19.98% and a return on equity of 8.04%. research analysts predict that LCNB will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. LCNB’s payout ratio is 50.39%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of LCNB by 12.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 472,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,305,000 after buying an additional 52,203 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in LCNB by 18.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 153,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 24,073 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in LCNB by 24.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 147,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in LCNB by 79.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 51,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 22,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in LCNB by 62.2% in the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 35,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 13,505 shares during the last quarter. 28.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LCNB Company Profile

LCNB Corp., a financial holding company, provides commercial and personal banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, Christmas and vacation club, money market deposit, lifetime checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, small business administration, and residential mortgage loans.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LCNB (LCNB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LCNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.