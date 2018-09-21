LCI Industries (LCII) Stake Raised by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,918 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of LCI Industries worth $2,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LCII. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in LCI Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in LCI Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in LCI Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in LCI Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, WP Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LCI Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LCII. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $131.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. LCI Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.75.

NYSE:LCII opened at $94.10 on Friday. LCI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $80.95 and a fifty-two week high of $132.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. LCI Industries had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The business had revenue of $684.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 30th. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries, along with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures or distributes various components for the OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

