Lazydays (LAZY) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Lazydays Holdings, Inc. is an iconic brand in the RV industry. It offer RV brands, Lazydays features new and pre-owned RVs, service bays and on-site campgrounds. The company also has rental fleets in Florida, Arizona and Colorado. In addition, Lazydays RV Accessories & More stores offer accessories and hard-to-find parts. Lazydays Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Andina Acquisition Corp. II, is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, Northland Securities began coverage on Lazydays in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.75 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:LAZY opened at $8.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Lazydays has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $11.66.

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $162.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.92 million. equities analysts forecast that Lazydays will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director B. Luke Weil sold 27,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $222,255.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lazydays in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,984,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Lazydays during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lazydays during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

About Lazydays

Lazydays Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships in the United States. It provides various products, including RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, and RV camping for RV owners.

