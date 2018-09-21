Laurion Capital Management LP Sells 7,790 Shares of HFF, Inc. (HF)

Laurion Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of HFF, Inc. (NYSE:HF) by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,790 shares during the quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in HFF were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in HFF by 36.2% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 11,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in HFF in the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in HFF by 473.2% in the second quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 107,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after purchasing an additional 89,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in HFF by 266.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 45,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 33,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in HFF by 509.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on HF. ValuEngine lowered shares of HFF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of HFF from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HFF from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

HF stock opened at $44.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.08. HFF, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.99 and a twelve month high of $51.74.

HFF (NYSE:HF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $153.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.00 million. HFF had a return on equity of 37.50% and a net margin of 15.72%. sell-side analysts predict that HFF, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HFF, Inc provides commercial real estate and capital market services to the users and providers of capital primarily in the United States commercial real estate industry. The company offers debt placement services, such as construction and construction/mini-permanent loans, adjustable and fixed rate mortgages, entity level debts, mezzanine debts, forward delivery loans, tax exempt financing, and sale/leaseback financing to the owners of various properties comprising office, retail, industrial, hotel, multi-housing, student housing, self-storage, senior living, independent living, assisted living, nursing homes, condominiums and condominium conversions, mixed-use properties, and land.

