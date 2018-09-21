Laurion Capital Management LP Invests $286,000 in Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) Stock

Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,704 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 2.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 292,161 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,993,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 0.7% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 281,059 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,690,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 4.8% during the first quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 300,327 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,217,000 after buying an additional 13,708 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the first quarter worth approximately $406,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the first quarter worth approximately $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GLNG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 price target on shares of Golar LNG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Golar LNG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

Shares of Golar LNG stock opened at $27.63 on Friday. Golar LNG Limited has a 52 week low of $19.32 and a 52 week high of $35.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The shipping company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $59.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.15 million. Golar LNG had a negative net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 6.37%. research analysts predict that Golar LNG Limited will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 6th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This is a positive change from Golar LNG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 5th. Golar LNG’s dividend payout ratio is currently -34.01%.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.

