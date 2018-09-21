Laurion Capital Management LP Cuts Stake in Masco Corp (MAS)

Laurion Capital Management LP trimmed its position in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 54.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,003 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,414 shares during the quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in Masco were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 921,938 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,283,000 after purchasing an additional 6,809 shares in the last quarter. Apertura Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the second quarter valued at about $1,740,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its position in shares of Masco by 3,816.2% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 699,626 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,180,000 after acquiring an additional 681,761 shares during the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Masco by 58.9% in the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 32,032 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 11,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Masco by 12.9% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 687,538 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,728,000 after acquiring an additional 78,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 96,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $3,773,047.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 237,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,253,663.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph B. Gross sold 1,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $51,324.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,945,213.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Masco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Citigroup raised Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Masco in a research report on Sunday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Masco in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.76.

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $38.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.67. Masco Corp has a twelve month low of $35.79 and a twelve month high of $46.44.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 490.27% and a net margin of 7.41%. Masco’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. analysts anticipate that Masco Corp will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. Its Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas products, exercise pools, brass and copper plumbing system components, and other non-decorative plumbing products.

