Laredo Petroleum Inc (LPI) to Post FY2019 Earnings of $1.48 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Laredo Petroleum in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 18th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $1.48 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.54.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $14.00 target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.23.

Shares of NYSE LPI opened at $8.69 on Friday. Laredo Petroleum has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $13.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Laredo Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 51.05%. The company had revenue of $351.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 87.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, major shareholder Pincus Private Equity Warburg sold 14,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total transaction of $105,364,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 60.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,509,841 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $101,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954,104 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 52.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,234,971 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $69,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487,113 shares in the last quarter. WS Management Lllp increased its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 4.4% in the first quarter. WS Management Lllp now owns 6,285,598 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,748,000 after purchasing an additional 264,713 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 1.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,550,734 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,158,000 after purchasing an additional 41,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 267.0% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,452,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512,009 shares in the last quarter.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc operates as an independent energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream and Marketing. The company engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties; and the transportation of oil and natural gas primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, as well as rig fuel, natural gas lift, and water delivery and takeaway services.

