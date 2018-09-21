Lanxess (LXS) PT Set at €68.00 by Deutsche Bank

Lanxess (ETR:LXS) has been given a €68.00 ($79.07) price objective by analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LXS. Societe Generale set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on Lanxess and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Cfra set a €77.00 ($89.53) price objective on Lanxess and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €85.00 ($98.84) price objective on Lanxess and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €86.00 ($100.00) price target on Lanxess and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a €76.00 ($88.37) price target on Lanxess and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Lanxess currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €73.44 ($85.39).

Get Lanxess alerts:

Shares of ETR LXS traded up €0.14 ($0.16) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €66.90 ($77.79). The company had a trading volume of 192,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,027. Lanxess has a 1-year low of €59.89 ($69.64) and a 1-year high of €74.50 ($86.63).

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

Further Reading: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Lanxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lanxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.