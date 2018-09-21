Lakeland Bancorp (LBAI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $17.95

Shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.95 and last traded at $18.40, with a volume of 1354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.40.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on Lakeland Bancorp in a report on Monday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.50 price objective on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lakeland Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $876.10 million, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.81.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 26.02%. The company had revenue of $49.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.07 million. equities analysts predict that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LBAI. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 10.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 132,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 12,307 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 43.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,059 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 4.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 5.0% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 214,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 10,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 31.2% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 141,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 33,540 shares in the last quarter. 54.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides financial products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

