Krones (KRN) PT Set at €120.00 by Commerzbank

Krones (ETR:KRN) has been assigned a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective by analysts at Commerzbank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Commerzbank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.01% from the stock’s current price.

KRN has been the topic of several other reports. Cfra set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on shares of Krones and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Baader Bank set a €130.00 ($151.16) target price on shares of Krones and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Warburg Research set a €114.00 ($132.56) price target on shares of Krones and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €130.00 ($151.16) price target on shares of Krones and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €127.00 ($147.67) price target on shares of Krones and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €111.14 ($129.24).

Get Krones alerts:

KRN opened at €97.55 ($113.43) on Wednesday. Krones has a 1 year low of €98.70 ($114.77) and a 1 year high of €121.25 ($140.99).

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in planning, developing, and manufacturing machinery and systems for the fields of process technology, filling and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology, and Machines and Lines for the Compact Class.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Krones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.