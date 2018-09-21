Kroger Co (KR) Declares $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Saturday, December 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%.

Kroger has increased its dividend by an average of 13.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Kroger has a dividend payout ratio of 26.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Kroger to earn $2.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.9%.

KR opened at $29.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Kroger has a twelve month low of $19.69 and a twelve month high of $32.74.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $27.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.95 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 28.05% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Kroger will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on KR. Zacks Investment Research raised Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. ValuEngine cut Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. TheStreet raised Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $33.00 target price on Kroger and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, MED began coverage on Kroger in a report on Monday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.20.

In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total value of $115,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,422.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Erin S. Sharp sold 25,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $734,106.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,314 shares of company stock worth $1,218,736 in the last ninety days. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Kroger Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in its supermarkets. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, jewelry stores, and convenience stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; multi-department stores provide general merchandise items, such as apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, toys, and fine jewelry; and price impact warehouse stores offer grocery, and health and beauty care items, as well as meat, dairy, baked goods, and fresh produce items.

