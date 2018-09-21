Kraft Heinz (KHC) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.

KHC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Monday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.43.

NASDAQ KHC opened at $57.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Kraft Heinz has a 1-year low of $54.11 and a 1-year high of $82.48. The company has a market capitalization of $69.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.50.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 40.85% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Eduardo Pelleissone sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.85, for a total value of $2,234,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 20,630,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $1,234,724,292.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 39.6% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 33,621,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,094,000 after purchasing an additional 9,529,235 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 34.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,254,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111,198 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,204,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,592,000 after purchasing an additional 230,493 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 39,913.8% in the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 3,407,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,891,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,612,000 after purchasing an additional 93,997 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

