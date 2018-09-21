Kohl’s Co. (KSS) Stake Boosted by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 8.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 132,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,765 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $9,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the first quarter worth $351,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 23.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 98,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,429,000 after purchasing an additional 18,552 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 29.0% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 59,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,364,000 after purchasing an additional 13,462 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 8.7% during the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the second quarter worth $2,465,000.

Get Kohl's alerts:

KSS opened at $76.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Kohl’s Co. has a 12 month low of $37.97 and a 12 month high of $82.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.28.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.12. Kohl’s had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 12th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 11th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is currently 58.23%.

In other Kohl’s news, EVP Ratnakar Lavu sold 12,205 shares of Kohl’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $1,000,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard D. Schepp sold 21,584 shares of Kohl’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.75, for a total transaction of $1,764,492.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,788 shares of company stock worth $5,357,431 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Kohl’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.20.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.