Knowles Corp (KN) Stake Increased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 697,802 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,152 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Knowles were worth $10,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 21,469 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan boosted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 15,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 17,055 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 111,128 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,472 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (up from $17.00) on shares of Knowles in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knowles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Knowles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Knowles from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Dougherty & Co downgraded shares of Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Knowles currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

In other Knowles news, VP Thomas G. Jackson sold 2,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $50,241.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,966.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael S. Polacek acquired 1,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.30 per share, for a total transaction of $29,902.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 65,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,567.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE KN opened at $16.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.01. Knowles Corp has a 52 week low of $10.94 and a 52 week high of $18.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $188.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.86 million. Knowles had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Knowles Corp will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions to the mobile consumer electronics, industrial, defense, aerospace medical, and telecommunications markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices.

