Knoll Inc (KNL) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lessened its holdings in Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,497,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 51,650 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 7.08% of Knoll worth $72,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Knoll by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 13,648 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Knoll by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Knoll by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 830,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,762,000 after buying an additional 41,717 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Knoll by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 308,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,420,000 after buying an additional 26,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Knoll in the 2nd quarter valued at $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

KNL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Knoll from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 4th. ValuEngine raised Knoll from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 16th.

KNL opened at $22.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.91. Knoll Inc has a 52-week low of $18.01 and a 52-week high of $24.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $323.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.70 million. Knoll had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 6.54%. Knoll’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Knoll Inc will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. Knoll’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.48%.

In related news, Chairman Andrew B. Cogan sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $414,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 520,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,974,099. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kathleen G. Bradley sold 12,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $291,680.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 120,523 shares in the company, valued at $2,816,622.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,835 shares of company stock worth $1,040,175. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Knoll Profile

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, textiles, fine leathers, and felt for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Office, Studio, and Coverings.

