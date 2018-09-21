Kimberly Clark (KMB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on KMB. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kimberly Clark from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $107.07.

Shares of Kimberly Clark stock traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $116.91. 19,442 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,489,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.28, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.76. Kimberly Clark has a 52 week low of $97.10 and a 52 week high of $123.77. The company has a market capitalization of $40.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.69.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 432.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.21%.

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Aaron Powell sold 1,100 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.96, for a total value of $116,556.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,357.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony J. Palmer sold 6,445 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total transaction of $756,256.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,122 shares in the company, valued at $718,355.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 3.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,443,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,419,000 after buying an additional 182,806 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 96.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,809,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,642,000 after buying an additional 2,365,565 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 1.8% during the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 3,230,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,302,000 after buying an additional 56,053 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 121.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,478,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,110,000 after buying an additional 1,361,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 4.9% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,297,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,064,000 after buying an additional 107,275 shares during the last quarter. 73.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

