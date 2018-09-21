KiloCoin (KLC) Price Tops $0.0317 on Top Exchanges

KiloCoin (CURRENCY:KLC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. One KiloCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0317 or 0.00000499 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, KiloCoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. KiloCoin has a market capitalization of $6.22 million and approximately $0.00 worth of KiloCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.00 or 0.00904122 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00001349 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00023388 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00011118 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003573 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00001450 BTC.

KiloCoin Profile

KiloCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 13th, 2014. KiloCoin’s total supply is 10,025,186,872 coins and its circulating supply is 196,297,971 coins. The official website for KiloCoin is kilocoin.com . KiloCoin’s official Twitter account is @kilocoin1

KiloCoin Coin Trading

KiloCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KiloCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KiloCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KiloCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

