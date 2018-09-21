Kier Group plc (KIE) Insider Haydn Mursell Buys 12 Shares

Kier Group plc (LON:KIE) insider Haydn Mursell acquired 12 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,084 ($14.12) per share, with a total value of £130.08 ($169.44).

Haydn Mursell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kier Group alerts:

On Monday, August 20th, Haydn Mursell acquired 14 shares of Kier Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 912 ($11.88) per share, with a total value of £127.68 ($166.31).

On Wednesday, July 18th, Haydn Mursell acquired 13 shares of Kier Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 966 ($12.58) per share, with a total value of £125.58 ($163.58).

Kier Group stock opened at GBX 1,039 ($13.53) on Friday. Kier Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 942 ($12.27) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,505 ($19.60).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kier Group in a report on Thursday. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kier Group in a research note on Thursday. Barclays began coverage on shares of Kier Group in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kier Group in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,495.80 ($19.48).

Kier Group Company Profile

Kier Group plc provides construction services in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, the Far East, and Australia. The company operates in four divisions: Property, Residential, Construction, and Services. It offers construction services, including civil engineering, construction management, design and build, engineering design, mechanical and electrical design, interiors and refurbishments, and construction related technical services, as well as infrastructure support services for rail network.

Recommended Story: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for Kier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.