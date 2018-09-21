Kier Group (KIE) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Kier Group (LON:KIE) in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of Kier Group in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Numis Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Kier Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Kier Group in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. They issued an underweight rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,495.80 ($19.48).

Shares of LON:KIE traded down GBX 7 ($0.09) on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,032 ($13.44). The stock had a trading volume of 406,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,724. Kier Group has a twelve month low of GBX 942 ($12.27) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,505 ($19.60).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 27th will be paid a GBX 46 ($0.60) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. This is an increase from Kier Group’s previous dividend of $23.00.

Kier Group Company Profile

Kier Group plc provides construction services in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, the Far East, and Australia. The company operates in four divisions: Property, Residential, Construction, and Services. It offers construction services, including civil engineering, construction management, design and build, engineering design, mechanical and electrical design, interiors and refurbishments, and construction related technical services, as well as infrastructure support services for rail network.

