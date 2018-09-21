Keywords Studios (KWS) Earns Buy Rating from Numis Securities

Numis Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. They currently have a GBX 2,420 ($31.52) target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on KWS. Peel Hunt restated an add rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a report on Friday, August 31st. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,060 ($26.83) price objective on shares of Keywords Studios in a report on Friday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,064 ($26.89).

Get Keywords Studios alerts:

Shares of Keywords Studios stock opened at GBX 1,888 ($24.59) on Tuesday. Keywords Studios has a one year low of GBX 570 ($7.42) and a one year high of GBX 1,848 ($24.07).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.53 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 4th.

Keywords Studios Company Profile

Keywords Studios PLC provides technical services to the video game industry in Ireland and internationally. It offers localization services related to translation and cultural adaptation of in-game text and audio scripts in various game platforms and genres; and localization testing services consisting of testing the linguistic correctness and cultural acceptability of computer games.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Keywords Studios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keywords Studios and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.