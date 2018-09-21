KeyCorp Weighs in on Ryder System, Inc.’s Q3 2018 Earnings (R)

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) – KeyCorp upped their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for Ryder System in a report released on Tuesday, September 18th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $1.65 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.62. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on R. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.30.

R opened at $74.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Ryder System has a one year low of $65.65 and a one year high of $90.26.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.13. Ryder System had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Ryder System’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 20th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 47.68%.

In related news, EVP Karen M. Jones sold 20,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.15, for a total value of $1,550,946.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Art A. Garcia sold 3,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.82, for a total transaction of $262,109.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,560.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,865 shares of company stock valued at $4,502,858 over the last quarter. 2.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spark Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Ryder System by 19.4% in the second quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Ryder System by 22.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ryder System by 11.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ryder System by 16.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its stake in Ryder System by 14.7% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 7,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as ancillary maintenance and fleet support services.

