KeyCorp Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI)

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 18th. KeyCorp analyst E. Wingren now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.51. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Activision Blizzard’s Q4 2018 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. BidaskClub lowered Activision Blizzard from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Wedbush set a $81.00 target price on Activision Blizzard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Activision Blizzard from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, August 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.34.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $80.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.50, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Activision Blizzard has a 1 year low of $57.29 and a 1 year high of $82.03.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CEO Riccardo Zacconi sold 19,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total transaction of $1,357,580.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,258.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,100,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,899,967,000 after purchasing an additional 209,193 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,884,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,716,000 after purchasing an additional 241,423 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 7,286,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,285 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,151,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,816,000 after purchasing an additional 389,194 shares during the period. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 284.7% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 4,159,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,621,000 after acquiring an additional 3,078,408 shares during the period. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. The company develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

