Kevin Douglas Purchases 163,044 Shares of Research Frontiers, Inc. (REFR) Stock

Research Frontiers, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFR) insider Kevin Douglas bought 163,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.92 per share, with a total value of $150,000.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:REFR traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.21. 44,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,431. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 0.21. Research Frontiers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $1.55.

Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 13th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.48 million. Research Frontiers had a negative return on equity of 82.15% and a negative net margin of 153.12%. sell-side analysts predict that Research Frontiers, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REFR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Research Frontiers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Research Frontiers in a research note on Thursday, August 16th.

Research Frontiers Incorporated develops and markets technology and devices to control the flow of light in the United States. The company develops and licenses suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to companies that manufacture and market the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, the light-control panels made by laminating the film, lamination services, and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, as well as the end-products, such as windows, skylights, and sunroofs.

