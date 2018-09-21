Kenneth T. Mills Sells 7,510 Shares of Regenxbio Inc (RGNX) Stock

Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) insider Kenneth T. Mills sold 7,510 shares of Regenxbio stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.91, for a total transaction of $562,574.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 339,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,432,319.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of RGNX opened at $71.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 14.47 and a beta of -1.18. Regenxbio Inc has a 12-month low of $23.25 and a 12-month high of $85.10.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.93). The company had revenue of $40.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.00 million. Regenxbio had a net margin of 44.44% and a return on equity of 28.70%. sell-side analysts predict that Regenxbio Inc will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RGNX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Regenxbio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lowered shares of Regenxbio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Regenxbio in a research note on Monday, June 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Regenxbio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of Regenxbio from $130.00 to $127.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.64.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGNX. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Regenxbio in the first quarter valued at about $361,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Regenxbio in the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regenxbio by 12.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 7,330 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regenxbio by 45.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 33,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 10,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Regenxbio by 7.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

