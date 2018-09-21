Kellogg (K) Shares Sold by Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208,820 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $10,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 3.8% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 1.1% in the second quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 76,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,314,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 2.0% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 9.1% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 1.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 61,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. 88.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kellogg stock opened at $72.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $56.40 and a 1-year high of $74.98. The company has a market capitalization of $25.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.46.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. Kellogg had a return on equity of 59.68% and a net margin of 13.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. This is an increase from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 31st. Kellogg’s payout ratio is presently 55.45%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on K shares. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on Kellogg from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Kellogg in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Kellogg from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (up from $62.00) on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Sunday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Kellogg presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.76.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 215,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $16,041,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Gary H. Pilnick sold 66,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total value of $4,815,823.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 741,655 shares of company stock worth $53,371,974. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Snacks, U.S. Specialty, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include cookies, crackers, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, and veggie foods.

