Kadant (KAI) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kadant (NYSE:KAI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on KAI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kadant from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Barrington Research set a $112.00 price objective on Kadant and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st.

Shares of KAI opened at $108.95 on Tuesday. Kadant has a fifty-two week low of $90.65 and a fifty-two week high of $114.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.07. Kadant had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 6.15%. The company had revenue of $154.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Kadant will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 11th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 10th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.60%.

In other Kadant news, CFO Michael J. Mckenney sold 5,000 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $515,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,272. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John M. Albertine sold 4,500 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.15, for a total value of $464,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,831. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kadant by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,069,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,795,000 after buying an additional 15,229 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Kadant by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 562,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,061,000 after buying an additional 42,172 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Kadant by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 495,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,594,000 after buying an additional 115,000 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Kadant by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 482,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,375,000 after buying an additional 29,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Kadant by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 481,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,303,000 after buying an additional 28,784 shares in the last quarter. 97.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

