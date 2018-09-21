JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €184.00 Price Target for Continental (CON)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €184.00 ($213.95) price objective on Continental (ETR:CON) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €262.00 ($304.65) price objective on Continental and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €245.00 ($284.88) price objective on Continental and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. UBS Group set a €253.00 ($294.19) price objective on Continental and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €270.00 ($313.95) price objective on Continental and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, HSBC set a €250.00 ($290.70) price objective on Continental and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €203.52 ($236.65).

ETR:CON opened at €159.35 ($185.29) on Tuesday. Continental has a one year low of €186.55 ($216.92) and a one year high of €257.40 ($299.30).

Continental Aktiengesellschaft provides products and services primarily for the automotive industry worldwide. It operates through Chassis&Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis&Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

