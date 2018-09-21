Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 11,447 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (MORN) Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) insider Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,447 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.61, for a total value of $1,506,539.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,108,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,041,317,844.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Joseph D. Mansueto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 1st, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,510 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.55, for a total value of $1,119,490.50.

Shares of MORN stock opened at $131.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.74 and a beta of 0.81. Morningstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.46 and a twelve month high of $144.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $252.40 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 16.15%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MORN shares. BidaskClub lowered Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MORN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Morningstar by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. bought a new stake in Morningstar during the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Morningstar during the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA bought a new stake in Morningstar during the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Morningstar during the 2nd quarter worth about $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.62% of the company’s stock.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

