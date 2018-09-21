John Bean Technologies (JBT) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on JBT. ValuEngine upgraded John Bean Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded John Bean Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on John Bean Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded John Bean Technologies from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.17.

JBT stock opened at $123.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.33. John Bean Technologies has a 12-month low of $84.81 and a 12-month high of $123.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.85, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.21.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.19. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 4.43%. The company had revenue of $491.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. John Bean Technologies’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,366,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,186,000 after purchasing an additional 333,968 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 921,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,894,000 after purchasing an additional 19,352 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 687,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,110,000 after purchasing an additional 7,766 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 684,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,830,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global X Management Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 598,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,233,000 after purchasing an additional 36,836 shares during the last quarter.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corporation designs, manufactures, tests, installs, and services products and systems for the food and beverage, and air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing solutions, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

