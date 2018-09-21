John Bean Technologies Corp (JBT) Shares Bought by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,424 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned 0.32% of John Bean Technologies worth $8,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JBT. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $249,000. PEAK6 Investments L.P. boosted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 203.6% in the 2nd quarter. PEAK6 Investments L.P. now owns 3,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 6,104 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $289,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 4,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 4,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have issued reports on JBT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised John Bean Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. ValuEngine raised John Bean Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on John Bean Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. TheStreet raised John Bean Technologies from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded John Bean Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.17.

John Bean Technologies stock opened at $123.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 39.85, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. John Bean Technologies Corp has a 12 month low of $84.81 and a 12 month high of $123.90.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $491.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.59 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 4.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. equities analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Corp will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 20th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. This is an increase from John Bean Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 17th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.90%.

John Bean Technologies Corporation designs, manufactures, tests, installs, and services products and systems for the food and beverage, and air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing solutions, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

