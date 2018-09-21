JobsCoin Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (JOBS)

JobsCoin (CURRENCY:JOBS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. One JobsCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. JobsCoin has a total market capitalization of $28,445.00 and $0.00 worth of JobsCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, JobsCoin has traded 37.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get JobsCoin alerts:

Tao (XTO) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004911 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014791 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00007009 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000127 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

About JobsCoin

JOBS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2016. JobsCoin’s total supply is 200,019,300 coins and its circulating supply is 106,019,270 coins. JobsCoin’s official website is jobscoin.us . JobsCoin’s official Twitter account is @Jobscoin

Buying and Selling JobsCoin

JobsCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JobsCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JobsCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JobsCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JobsCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JobsCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.