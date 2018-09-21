JMP Securities Downgrades Select Income REIT (SIR) to Hold

JMP Securities downgraded shares of Select Income REIT (NASDAQ:SIR) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SIR. BidaskClub raised Select Income REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. ValuEngine lowered Select Income REIT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Select Income REIT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Select Income REIT from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Shares of SIR stock opened at $20.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Select Income REIT has a fifty-two week low of $17.90 and a fifty-two week high of $26.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.77.

Select Income REIT (NASDAQ:SIR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.49). Select Income REIT had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $116.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Select Income REIT will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Select Income REIT by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Select Income REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in Select Income REIT by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 253,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,699,000 after purchasing an additional 8,514 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Select Income REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Select Income REIT by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,755,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,200,000 after purchasing an additional 62,274 shares during the period. 49.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Select Income REIT Company Profile

SIR is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns directly or indirectly through its subsidiaries, including its majority owned subsidiary, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust, or ILPT, properties that are primarily net leased to single tenants. As of June 30, 2018, our consolidated portfolio included 367 buildings, leasable land parcels and easements with approximately 45.7 million rentable square feet located in 36 states.

