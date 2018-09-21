Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for General Dynamics Co. (GD)

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of General Dynamics in a report released on Monday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the aerospace company will earn $12.40 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $12.90. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for General Dynamics’ FY2020 earnings at $14.45 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $15.70 EPS.

GD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $256.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. ValuEngine lowered General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Bank of America set a $275.00 target price on General Dynamics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.39.

Shares of GD stock opened at $202.86 on Thursday. General Dynamics has a 12 month low of $184.21 and a 12 month high of $230.00. The company has a market cap of $60.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.33. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 5th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 4th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 37.39%.

In other General Dynamics news, insider S. Daniel Johnson sold 77,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total transaction of $15,550,328.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,333 shares in the company, valued at $19,851,700.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Patrick Casey sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.99, for a total value of $4,319,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,761,374.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newport Trust Co raised its stake in General Dynamics by 0.3% during the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 21,068,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,927,294,000 after acquiring an additional 66,593 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in General Dynamics by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,024,342 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,173,507,000 after acquiring an additional 191,353 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in General Dynamics by 29.0% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,243,297 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $418,173,000 after acquiring an additional 504,326 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 3.8% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 1,577,319 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $348,430,000 after acquiring an additional 57,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the second quarter worth $258,844,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four business groups: Aerospace; Combat Systems; Information Systems and Technology; and Marine Systems. The Aerospace group designs, develops, manufactures, service and supports business-jet aircraft; and provides aircraft services, such as maintenance, aircraft management, charter, fixed-base operational, and staffing services.

