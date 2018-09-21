JD.Com (JD) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “JD.com, Inc. operates as an online direct sales company in China. The Company, through its Website www.jd.com and mobile applications offers a selection of authentic products. It offers computers; mobile handsets and other digital products, home appliances; automobile accessories; clothing and shoes; luxury goods including handbags, watches and jewelry, furniture and household products; cosmetics and other personal care items; food and nutritional supplements; books, e-books, music, movies and other media products; mother and childcare products; toys, sports and fitness equipment; and virtual goods. JD.com, Inc. is based in Beijing, China. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on JD. Benchmark lowered their price target on JD.Com from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 17th. Nomura lowered their price target on JD.Com from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 17th. BNP Paribas started coverage on JD.Com in a report on Thursday, June 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BidaskClub lowered JD.Com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on JD.Com from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.31.

JD stock opened at $26.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,693.00 and a beta of 1.39. JD.Com has a 1 year low of $25.27 and a 1 year high of $50.68.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The information services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $122.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.78 billion. JD.Com had a negative return on equity of 0.94% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. analysts predict that JD.Com will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuburgh Advisers LLC acquired a new position in JD.Com during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JD.Com by 200.0% during the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in JD.Com by 69.7% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JD.Com during the second quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in JD.Com during the first quarter worth about $165,000. 51.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JD.Com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Mall and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; mother and childcare products, toys, and instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

