Janus Henderson Group PLC Takes Position in FB Financial Corp (FBK)

Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 71,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,912,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in FB Financial by 24.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 884,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,028,000 after purchasing an additional 175,162 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in FB Financial by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 664,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,967,000 after buying an additional 227,361 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in FB Financial by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 505,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,623,000 after buying an additional 166,867 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FB Financial by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 381,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,486,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in FB Financial by 210.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 263,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,690,000 after buying an additional 178,577 shares during the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FBK opened at $44.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.93. FB Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $35.76 and a 52 week high of $45.43. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 1.23.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. FB Financial had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $87.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.34 million. research analysts forecast that FB Financial Corp will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on FBK shares. TheStreet raised FB Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of FB Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.20.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

