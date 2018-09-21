Janus Henderson Group PLC Cuts Position in RSP Permian Inc (RSPP)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its holdings in RSP Permian Inc (NYSE:RSPP) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 13,788 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in RSP Permian were worth $2,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in RSP Permian by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,266 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in RSP Permian by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 73,392 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,441,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in RSP Permian by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,457 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in RSP Permian by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in RSP Permian by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,409 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RSP Permian in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.20.

RSP Permian stock opened at $47.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. RSP Permian Inc has a 12 month low of $28.76 and a 12 month high of $51.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.61.

RSP Permian Profile

RSP Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin of West Texas. It owns interest in contiguous acreage blocks in the core of the Midland Basin primarily in the adjacent counties of Midland, Martin, Andrews, Dawson, Ector, and Glasscock; and in Loving and Winkler counties of the Delaware Basin.

