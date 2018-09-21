Janus Henderson Group PLC Boosts Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,475 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 532.1% during the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Buckley Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, PFG Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $264,000.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $117.15 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $116.09 and a 52 week high of $128.59.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.2723 per share. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a $3.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%.

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Article: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.