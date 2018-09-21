Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires New Stake in Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (GDI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (NYSE:GDI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 93,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,751,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDI. OppenheimerFunds Inc. purchased a new stake in Gardner Denver in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,917,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Gardner Denver by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,173,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,868,000 after purchasing an additional 869,139 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Gardner Denver by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,640,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,008,000 after purchasing an additional 787,334 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its position in Gardner Denver by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 706,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,757,000 after purchasing an additional 366,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Gardner Denver by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,967,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,776,000 after purchasing an additional 330,047 shares in the last quarter.

Get Gardner Denver alerts:

Several research firms have commented on GDI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gardner Denver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $37.00 price objective on Gardner Denver and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Gardner Denver in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Gardner Denver in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Gardner Denver from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

Shares of NYSE:GDI opened at $29.38 on Friday. Gardner Denver Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $24.35 and a 1 year high of $38.00. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 293.80 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Gardner Denver (NYSE:GDI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. Gardner Denver had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $668.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.92 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Gardner Denver Holdings Inc will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gardner Denver Profile

Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment; and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical.

Further Reading: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Gardner Denver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gardner Denver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.