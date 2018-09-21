Jane Street Group LLC Invests $5.49 Million in Xcel Energy Inc (XEL)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 120,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,488,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,709,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,987,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,810 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 9.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,607,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,664,927,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045,166 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 26.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,662,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $575,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,417 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,433,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $292,604,000 after purchasing an additional 37,270 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 3.0% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,957,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,145,000 after purchasing an additional 172,830 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

XEL opened at $47.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Xcel Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $41.51 and a 1-year high of $52.22.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XEL. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

In other news, SVP Judy M. Poferl sold 7,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total value of $349,547.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,239,138.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn Casey acquired 1,000 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.89 per share, with a total value of $48,890.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,074.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

