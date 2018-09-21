Jane Street Group LLC Has $5.82 Million Position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (EWN)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN) by 26.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,555 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 4.39% of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF worth $5,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the second quarter worth about $489,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the second quarter worth about $563,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the first quarter worth about $621,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the second quarter worth about $731,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 65.5% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 9,701 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF alerts:

EWN stock opened at $30.92 on Friday. iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF has a 1-year low of $29.80 and a 1-year high of $34.09.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.