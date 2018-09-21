Jane Street Group LLC Has $5.22 Million Stake in JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF (JPGB)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPGB) by 1,579.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,713 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF were worth $5,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 8,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $258,000. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 131,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,629,000 after buying an additional 20,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF by 2,170.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 58,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 55,684 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:JPGB opened at $50.14 on Friday. JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $50.11 and a one year high of $53.48.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th were issued a $0.1403 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%.

